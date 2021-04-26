Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Consolidated Communications worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $544.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

