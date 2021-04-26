Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $53.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

