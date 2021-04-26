Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.55 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

