Conning Inc. Sells 442,309 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 442,309 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $42,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HPQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 89,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

