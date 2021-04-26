Conning Inc. Sells 13,341 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

