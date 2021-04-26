Conning Inc. Has $53.09 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,644 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $53,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 260,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,034. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

