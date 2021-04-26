Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 372.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.30. 291,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,498,473. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

