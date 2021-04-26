Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $819.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

