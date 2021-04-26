CONMED (CNMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNMD opened at $132.99 on Monday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,324.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

