COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/21/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

4/20/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

4/14/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

4/13/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

4/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

CMPS stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,100. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

