Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.11.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.