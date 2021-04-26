Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.