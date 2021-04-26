Comparing Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Generex Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 1.23 -$1.79 billion $4.43 6.69 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 12.53 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -23.92% 173.20% 4.21% Generex Biotechnology -1,722.93% -1,712.86% -69.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bausch Health Companies and Generex Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 1 4 6 0 2.45 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus target price of $32.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.64, meaning that its share price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Generex Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

