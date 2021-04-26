Comparing CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) & Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CGG and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CGG has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -28.69% -13.39% -5.22% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGG and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.36 billion 0.58 -$69.10 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine sources. It also provides customer support services, such as training. CGG has strategic partnership with PGS and TGS for shared multi-client data offerings. The company was formerly known as Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale de GÃ©ophysique Â Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

