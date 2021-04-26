Comparing Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amyris alerts:

This table compares Amyris and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amyris and American Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $152.56 million 27.21 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -5.58 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amyris.

Risk & Volatility

Amyris has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amyris and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amyris presently has a consensus price target of $17.87, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Amyris beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.