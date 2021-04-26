Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.20

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 45874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

