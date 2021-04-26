Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

