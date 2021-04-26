Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.11. 107,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

