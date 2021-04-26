Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

