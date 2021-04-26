Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

