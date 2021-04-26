Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,952. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

