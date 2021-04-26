Coastal Capital Group Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

