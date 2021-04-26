CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

CCMP traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.30. 90,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

