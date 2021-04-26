Clever DeFi Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.62 or 0.00021636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $325,791.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

