Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.