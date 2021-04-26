Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $916,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 290.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $182.45 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

