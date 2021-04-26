Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.99

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 2626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $547.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at $41,836,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.