Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

