Citigroup Increases Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $160.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of RS stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

