Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

