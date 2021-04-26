Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.00. 7,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 217,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $983.24 million, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $441,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $4,139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.