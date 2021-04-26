Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

