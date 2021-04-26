Cipher 1-Day Volume Tops $100,085.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $102,837.36 and approximately $100,085.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077255 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002886 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003203 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.