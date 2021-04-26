CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$26.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

ALA traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.98. 192,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.19. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

