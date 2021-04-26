CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.50. 193,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$13.05 and a 52-week high of C$19.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.35.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,076,290. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.