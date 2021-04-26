Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $10.35 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $14.57 or 0.00027006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $268,655.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

