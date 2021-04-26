Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $295,676.28 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.49. 2,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

