Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 1,455,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,120. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

