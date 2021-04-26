China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Announces Earnings Results

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

CIHKY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIHKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.