Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $750.87 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.04 or 0.07639176 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

