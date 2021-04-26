Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,969 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $117,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

