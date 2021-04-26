Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 102,123 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,123 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $103,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

C opened at $71.38 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

