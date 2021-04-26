Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $397,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $610.61 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

