Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $94,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

