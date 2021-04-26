Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

