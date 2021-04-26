Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -460.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

