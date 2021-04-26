Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.72 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $740.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.