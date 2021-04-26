Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,905 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $553.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley upped their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.