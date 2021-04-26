Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,116 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rafael were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rafael by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rafael during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rafael during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rafael by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFL opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $672.72 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.37. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $52.87.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 215.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

