Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CorMedix by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CorMedix by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Shares of CRMD opened at $8.28 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRMD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.