Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,098 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

